Steph Curry's Response To Being Named To His 9th All-Star Game

On Thursday night, the NBA All-Star starters were announced, and Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry was named to his ninth NBA All-Star Game.

After the Warriors beat the Toronto Raptors 129-117 (on Friday Night), he was asked about making the All-Star Game (for the ninth time).

Curry: "I appreciate everybody that voted, first and foremost. It's been an amazing run; being able to represent the team at the All-Star Game, it's something you never ever take for granted. Obviously, as a starter, reserve, no matter how you get there, you want to be recognized in that respect. So I appreciate everybody that voted, and just an honor to keep doing it this many years. It's been awesome, so hopefully, there's more in the future, but I'm gonna enjoy it and represent all of dub nation out there, my teammates and everybody that's been a part of that journey, and it's an amazing honor for sure."

The two-time MVP finished the victory over the Raptors with 35 points and 11 assists, and he is in the middle of a remarkable season.

He is currently averaging 29.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest while shooting 49.1% from the field and 42.2% from the three-point range.

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in the least eight seasons but have had a mediocre first half of the 2022-23 season.

They are now 25-24 in 49 games, which has them tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

Curry and the Warriors will play their next game on Monday night against the Oklahoma City Thunder (in Oklahoma).