Washington Wizards' Starting Lineup Against The Charlotte Hornets
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup for their game against the Charlotte Hornets.
The Washington Wizards are hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night, and for the game they have announced their starting lineup.
The full lineup can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Coming into the game the Wizards are 11-5 in their first 16 games and have one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and the entire NBA.
Their start to the season has been somewhat of a surprise.
They traded Russell Westbrook over the offseason and have a totally new look team after losing in the first round of the playoffs last season.
As for the Hornets, they are led by 2021 Rookie of The Year LaMelo Ball, and come into the game with a 10-8 record.
