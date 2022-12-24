WATCH: Andre Drummond Dunks On Immanuel Quickley In Bulls-Knicks Game

Andre Drummond had a spectacular dunk in Friday's game between the Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks.

On Friday evening, the Chicago Bulls are in Manhattan playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

During the game, Andre Drummond threw down a spectacular dunk over Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley.

DeMar DeRozan led the two-on-one fastbreak and lobbed the ball up to Drummond, who threw it down on the much smaller Quickley.

The highlight is gaining a lot of traction on Twitter, and Bleacher Report's video had over 100,000 views in less than one hour.

Drummond is in his first season with the Bulls, and the two-time NBA All-Star is averaging 6.1 points and 7.0 rebounds in 13.7 minutes of playing time per contest.

At one point, he was one of the best centers in the NBA, and during the 2018 season, the former tenth-overall pick averaged 15.0 points and 16.0 rebounds per contest.

The Bulls came into the evening as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-18 record in 31 games.

While they have struggled this season, they have won their last two games against the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks (both on the road).

In their 110-108 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, Drummond had 11 rebounds in 15 minutes of playing time.

As for the Knicks, they came into the night with an 18-14 record in 32 games, which has them as the sixth seed in the east.

Quickley is averaging 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 32 games.

The former Kentucky star is in his third season in the NBA.