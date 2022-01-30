Watch Andrew Wiggins' Big Dunk In The Nets-Warriors Game

Andrew Wiggins and the Golden State Warriors hosted the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday night at Chase Center, and during the game Wiggins had big dunk.

The clip of the highlight can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the team.

Wiggins was just recently named to his first All-Star game, and he's also a starter in the game.

The 2014 first overall pick had high expectations coming into the NBA, and is having one of the best seasons of his career.

The Warriors won the game 110-106, and as the second seed in the Western Conference they are now three-games behind the Phoenix Suns for the top spot with a 37-13 record.

Wiggins finished the night with 24 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The Nets fell to 29-20, which has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

