Watch Kyrie Irving Give His Shoes To A Fan

Kyrie Irving played only his fifth game of the season on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, and he had a season-high 30 points, while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out seven assists.

After the game, Irving gave away his shoes to a lucky fan.

The clip of Irving giving away his shoes can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of B/R Kicks.

The Nets won the game 119-118, and advanced to 28-16 on the season and are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are just a half-game behind the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat in the standings.

As for the Wizards, they are the eighth seed in the east with a 23-22 record.

