Watch Kyrie Irving's Incredible Move On Kyle Kuzma

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 119-118 on Wednesday evening in D.C.

The win improved the Nets to 28-16 on the season, while the Wizards fell to 23-22.

During the game, Kyrie Irving had an incredible move on Kyle Kuzma to get to the basket and score, and the clip can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving was playing in only his fifth game of the 2021-22 NBA season, and he had a season-high 30 points.

He also had three rebounds, seven assists and one steal.

Even though he is just a part-time player for only road games right now, he is so important to the team's success because of how special of a player he is every time he is on the floor.

