    January 5, 2022
    Watch Jordan Poole's Incredible Dunk In The Warriors Win Over The Heat

    Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat on Monday evening, and during the game Poole had a huge dunk.

    The Golden State Warriors defeated the Miami Heat 115-108 in California on Monday evening, and improved to 29-7 on the season in 36 games.  

    They have the best record in the NBA, and are the top seed in the Western Conference.  

    During the game on Monday night, Jordan Poole had an incredible dunk.  

    The clip of the big dunk can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Warriors. 

    Not only was it a big highlight, but the two-points put the exclamation mark on the Warriors win over the Heat.  

    There was less than two minutes left in the game when Poole's dunk gave the Warriors a 114-104 lead.   

    Poole finished the game with 32 points, which a was a team-high on the night. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

