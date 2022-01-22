Watch The Video Of Peyton Manning At The Grizzlies-Nuggets Game
Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning was at Friday night's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets.
The Denver Nuggets hosted the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday evening, and a very famous guest was in attendance at the game in Colorado.
Two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning was in attendance at the game, and a video of the former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback at the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.
The Grizzlies won the game 122-118, and are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 32-16 record in 48 games played.
They have been one of the best surprises in all of the NBA this season.
As for the Nuggets, they are now 23-21 in 44 games played on the season.
Manning retired from the NFL as a member of the Broncos in 2016.
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.