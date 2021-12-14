Publish date:
Wesley Matthews And George Hill's Status For Bucks-Celtics Game
Both Wesley Matthews and George Hill have been ruled out for the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics on Monday night.
The Milwaukee Bucks are in Massachusetts to play the Boston Celtics on Monday night, and will be without two key veterans for the game.
George Hill has been ruled out for reconditioning, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Meanwhile, Wesley Matthews has also been ruled out for the game, but for being in health and safety protocols, and his status can be seen in another tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Bucks come into the game with an 18-10 record in their first 28 games of the season, and are coming off of a win over the New York Knicks on Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
