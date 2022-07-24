Skip to main content
What? This NBA Superstar Will Be A Free Agent In The Summer Of 2023

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James will be a free agent in the summer of 2023. James has also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat over his legendary NBA career.
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very interesting four seasons since LeBron James joined them in the summer of 2018. 

In the first season, they missed the NBA Playoffs, the next season they won the NBA Championship over the Miami Heat, the following season they lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first-round and this past season they missed the playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

They were the 11th seed in the Western Conference and 33-49 on the season, which was very disappointing. 

Everyone has been focused on the future of Russell Westbrook, who played his first season with the Lakers last season. 

The nine-time NBA All-Star averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists in 78 games. 

This summer, he opted into the final year of his deal which pays him $47.1 million next season. 

He has been in constant trade rumors. 

However, not many people are also talking about the fact that James will be a free agent in the summer of 2023 (next summer). 

Therefore, that could turn into a potential storyline during the season if they struggle. 

James will be 38-years-old next season, but he is showing no signs of letting up.  

Last season, he averaged 30.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. 

While the Lakers were not good, James was still elite.   

James has also played for the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers (two times)

He has won titles with the Cavs and Heat in addition to the Lakers. 

The four-time NBA Champion is going into his 20th NBA season next year. 

