This NBA Team Traded Khris Middleton In 2013

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than 50 days away from August 31, and with most of the rosters nearly set for next season, it's a good time to reflect on past events.

Over the last few seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the truly elite teams in the entire NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP Award in 2019 and 2020, and then in 2021 the team won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns in six games.

This past season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, but they were also the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Khris Middleton, who is one of their top-three players, missed the entire series against the Celtics due to injury.

He has been a big part of their team for quite some time now, and it's safe to say they they probably wouldn't won the 2021 NBA Championship without him.

Something interesting about Middleton's career is that he did not actually start out playing for the Bucks.

The three-time NBA All-Star was the 39th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.

At 21-years-old, he played in 27 games (as a rookie) for Detroit and averaged 6.1 points per contest.

The following summer, they traded him to the Bucks in a deal that sent Brandon Jennings to the Pistons.

This is arguably one of the best trades in the history of the franchise, because Middleton is going into his tenth season with the Bucks.

He's averaged at least 20 points per game in four different seasons, and is a 39.2% shooter from the three-point range for his career.

Meanwhile, Jennings would only play two and a half seasons with the Pistons.