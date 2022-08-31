Skip to main content
What? This NBA Team Traded Khris Middleton In 2013

What? This NBA Team Traded Khris Middleton In 2013

In 2013, the Detroit Pistons traded Khris Middleton to the Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022-23 NBA season is less than 50 days away from August 31, and with most of the rosters nearly set for next season, it's a good time to reflect on past events. 

Over the last few seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the truly elite teams in the entire NBA. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP Award in 2019 and 2020, and then in 2021 the team won the NBA Championship over the Phoenix Suns in six games. 

This past season, they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, but they were also the third seed in the Eastern Conference. 

Khris Middleton, who is one of their top-three players, missed the entire series against the Celtics due to injury. 

He has been a big part of their team for quite some time now, and it's safe to say they they probably wouldn't won the 2021 NBA Championship without him. 

Something interesting about Middleton's career is that he did not actually start out playing for the Bucks. 

The three-time NBA All-Star was the 39th overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. 

At 21-years-old, he played in 27 games (as a rookie) for Detroit and averaged 6.1 points per contest.

The following summer, they traded him to the Bucks in a deal that sent Brandon Jennings to the Pistons. 

This is arguably one of the best trades in the history of the franchise, because Middleton is going into his tenth season with the Bucks. 

He's averaged at least 20 points per game in four different seasons, and is a 39.2% shooter from the three-point range for his career.

Meanwhile, Jennings would only play two and a half seasons with the Pistons. 

USATSI_17431786_168388303_lowres
News

This NBA Team Traded Khris Middleton In 2013

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17462289_168388303_lowres (2)
News

2022-23 NBA Season: Two-Way Contracts And Training Camp Invites Tracker

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18171576_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Toronto Raptors Sign Former 4th Pick In 2017 NBA Draft

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17945495_168388303_lowres
News

Montrezl Harrell Has Felony Drug Charge Reduced

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18149787_168388303_lowres
News

Houston Rockets To Retire Elvin Hayes No. 44 Jersey

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14861623_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 31 - Jimmy Butler Scores 40 Points In Playoffs

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_11522816_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Chicago Bulls Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9853028_168388303_lowres
News

Remember When The New York Knicks Made This $72 Million Mistake?

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16839782_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Markieff Morris To Provide Much-Needed Depth For Brooklyn Nets

By Brett Siegel