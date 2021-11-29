Publish date:
Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for the game between the Bulls and Charlotte Hornets in Chicago on Monday night.
The Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season with a 13-8 record in their first 21 games of the season.
After missing the postseason every year since 2017, they appear to be poised for a playoff berth this season.
Part of the reason for their success has been the huge upgrades of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to the roster this past off-season.
On Monday, they are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Illinois, and for the game, All-Star Zach LaVine has been listed as questionable with an illness.
The status of LaVine can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Hornets come into the game with a 13-9 record.
