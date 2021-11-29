Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Zach LaVine's Status For Hornets-Bulls Game
    Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for the game between the Bulls and Charlotte Hornets in Chicago on Monday night.
    The Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season with a 13-8 record in their first 21 games of the season. 

    After missing the postseason every year since 2017, they appear to be poised for a playoff berth this season.  

    Part of the reason for their success has been the huge upgrades of DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso to the roster this past off-season. 

    On Monday, they are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Illinois, and for the game, All-Star Zach LaVine has been listed as questionable with an illness. 

    The Hornets come into the game with a 13-9 record. 

