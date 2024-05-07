Tom Brady's Post About Victor Wembanyama Went Viral
On Monday evening, the NBA announced that San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama had won the 2024 Rookie of The Year Award.
He finished his first regular season with averages of 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per contest while shooting 46.5% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 71 games.
Via NBA Communications: "San Antonio Spurs forward-center Victor Wembanyama is the recipient of the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy as the 2023-24 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year."
After the big announcement, Fanatics posted an outstanding video of Wembanyama.
Via Fanatics: "We figured a historic rookie season deserved some historic Rookie of the Year surprises. Congrats, @Wemby. "
NFL legend Tom Brady then quoted their post.
Brady's post had over 7,000 likes and 750,000 impressions in less than 24 hours.
Brady wrote: "Legend in the making. @wemby"
The Spurs were the 14th seed in the Western Confernece with a 22-60 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the fifth straight season, but have a very bright future because of Wembanyama.
In addition, the franchise has won five titles since the 1999 season.
Wembanyama will likely make the All-Star Game next season, and he has the potential to win a Defensive Player of The Year Award in the near future.
As for Brady, he is arguably the best player in the history of the NFL.
The seven-time Super Bowl Champion played 23 seasons for the New England Patriots and Tamp Bay Bucs.
He retired after the 2022-23 season.