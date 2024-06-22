Fastbreak

NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post

Miami Dolphins star Odell Beckham Jr. reacted to Jayson Tatum's (Boston Celtics) Instagram post.

Ben Stinar

Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) looks on during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics became NBA Champions when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.

Tatum had an incredible closeout game and finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field.

After the game, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 580,000 likes and 5,000 comments.

Tatum captioned the post: "One of the greats kid"

One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.

His comment had over 1,300 likes.

Beckham Jr. wrote: "POPPPP IT"

OBJ Comment
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.

The five-time NBA All-Star has been in the league for seven seasons and already has a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.

Jun 21, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics player Jayson Tatum holds the Larry OíBrien trophy during the Boston Celtics Championship parade. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
He was the third pick in the 2017 Draft and has spent his entire career with Boston.

They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times in that span (and reached the NBA Finals twice).

As for Beckham Jr., he has played nine seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

Last season, he appeared in 14 games (and two NFL playoff games) for the Ravens.

Dec 25, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) jogs onto the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
The 2021 Super Bowl Champion had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.

He is heading into his first season with Miami.

