NFL Star Odell Beckham Jr. Reacts To Jayson Tatum's Viral Instagram Post
On Monday evening, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics became NBA Champions when they defeated the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals.
Tatum had an incredible closeout game and finished with 31 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals while shooting 11/24 from the field.
After the game, Tatum made a post to Instagram that had over 580,000 likes and 5,000 comments.
Tatum captioned the post: "One of the greats kid"
One person who left a comment was NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.
His comment had over 1,300 likes.
Beckham Jr. wrote: "POPPPP IT"
Tatum finished the regular season with averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range in 74 games.
The five-time NBA All-Star has been in the league for seven seasons and already has a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.
He was the third pick in the 2017 Draft and has spent his entire career with Boston.
They have been to the Eastern Conference Finals five times in that span (and reached the NBA Finals twice).
As for Beckham Jr., he has played nine seasons in the NFL for the New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.
Last season, he appeared in 14 games (and two NFL playoff games) for the Ravens.
The 2021 Super Bowl Champion had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns.
He is heading into his first season with Miami.