NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Sent Out Viral Post After Dallas Mavericks Won Game 3
On Sunday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Texas for Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.
The game was extremely close, but the Mavs won by a score of 116-107 to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series.
Luka Doncic led the way with 33 points, seven rebounds, five assists, five steals and one block while shooting 10/20 from the field and 5/11 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes was in attendance at the game.
After the big win, he sent out a post on X that had over 22,000 likes and 530,000 impressions in less than six hours.
Mahomes wrote: "Atmosphere was crazy tonight! 🔥🔥 Go @dallasmavs !!!!!!"
The Mavs now have a chance to sweep the Timberwolves with a victory on Tuesday evening (also at home).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the NBA Finals and face off against either the Boston Celtics or the Indiana Pacers.
The Celtics currently lead the Pacers 3-0 with Game 4 on Monday evening in Indiana.
As for Mahomes, he has been seen at many Mavs games over the years.
The former Texas Tech star is coming off another sensational year where he led the Chiefs to the Super Bowl for the second straight season (and the third in five years).
The Mavs are coming off a year where they missed the NBA playoffs, but they are also in the Conference Finals for the second time in the previous three seasons.