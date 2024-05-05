Nikola Jokic Moved Ahead Of Jimmy Butler On All-Time NBA List
On Saturday evening, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in Colorado for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.
The game was a thriller, but the Nuggets lost by a score of 106-99, so they now trail 1-0 in the series.
Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic finished with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
He also moved ahead of Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler (551) for 52nd on the NBA's all-time playoff assists list.
Following Butler, the next player for Jokic to pass will be Avery Johnson (562).
Jokic is coming off another impressive regular season and has a chance to win his third MVP Award.
The All-Star center averaged 26.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 9.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field and 35.9% from the three-point range in 79 games.
The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (in five games).
Jokic was sensational and averaged 28.2 points, 16.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists and 1.2 steals per contest while shooting 59.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in the five games.
Game 2 of the series with the Timberwolves will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
The Nuggets are 36-9 in the 45 games they have played on their home floor
Whoever wins the series will advance to the 2024 Western Conference Finals.