Nikola Jokic Moves Ahead Of Steve Nash On All-Time NBA List In Nuggets-Timberwolves Game
On Friday evening, the Denver Nuggets are playing the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center (in Minnesota) for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
During the game, Nikola Jokic made NBA history by moving ahead of Tom Heinsohn, Steve Nash, Jaylen Brown and Moses Malone for 60th on the all-time playoff points list.
Jokic had 20 points, 12 rebounds, nine assists, three steals and three blocks while shooting 8/14 from the field and 1/3 from the three-point range in his first 34 minutes of playing time.
The Nuggets trail the Timberwolves 2-0 in the series, so they will need a victory to avoid falling into an 0-3 hole.
Most recently, the Timberwolves beat the Nuggets (in Game 2) by a score of 106-80.
Jokic finished with 16 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 5/13 from the field and 0/1 from the three-point range in 34 minutes of playing time.
Jokic is also coming off another incredible regular season and was just named as the 2024 MVP.
He has been the MVP of the NBA in three out of the previous four seasons.
Via NBA Communications: "Nikola Jokić has been named the Kia NBA MVP for the third time, having previously earned the honor in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons.
The nine-year NBA veteran from Serbia is the ninth player to win three or more MVPs."
Game 4 will be on Sunday (also at the Target Center in Minnesota).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.