Nikola Jokic's Viral Quote After Timberwolves-Nuggets Game 1
On Saturday evening, the Denver Nuggets lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves by a score of 106-99 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Nuggets were unable to contain Anthony Edwards, who finished with 43 points while shooting 17/29 from the field and 3/7 from the three-point range.
In addition, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns combined to score 26 points and grab 17 rebounds on an efficient 11/19 shooting from the field.
After the game, two-time MVP Nikola Jokic met with the media and one of his quotes went viral on social media.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin: "Nikola Jokic was asked how he can be impactful against the Wolves' three bigs in Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid and after thinking for a good five seconds he answered: "To have a duplicate clone of myself""
McMenamin's post had nearly 5,000 likes in less than one hour.
Jokic finished the game with 32 points, eight rebounds, nine assists and three steals while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/9 from the three-point range in 41 minutes of playing time.
His full media availability can be watched (via DNVR Sports).
The Nuggets are the second seed in the Western Conference and had a 57-25 record.
With the loss, they are now 36-9 in 45 games at home.
Game 2 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Denver).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Western Conference Finals and face off against either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Dallas Mavericks.