Jamal Murray Sends Out Viral Post On X After Canada-Spain Game
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is currently playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
On Friday, Canada beat Spain by a score of 88-85 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament.
Murray finished the victory with four points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 2/5 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time off the bench.
After the game, Murray sent out a post on X that had over 2,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in 30 minutes.
Murray wrote: " 3-0! 🍁"
Canada was led by Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The All-Star guard finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Canada secures the win over Spain... improving to 3-0 in Group A play! 🇨🇦
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 PTS (5-11 FGM) Andrew Nembhard: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM) RJ Barrett: 16 PTS (6-10 FGM)"
Murray is one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a year where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.
However, he has gotten off to a slow start in Paris.
Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Jamal Murray and Canada are 3-0 at the Olympics after beating Spain. Murray finishes with 4 points, 6 assists but 3 turnovers in 17 minutes. Not a great individual showing, but Murray’s playing the off-the-ball role Canada’s asking him to. Overall, he’s shooting just 1-10 from 3."