Jamal Murray Sends Out Viral Post On X After Canada-Spain Game

Ben Stinar

Apr 20, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) reacts to dunking the ball during the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers in game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray is currently playing for Canada at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Friday, Canada beat Spain by a score of 88-85 to improve to 3-0 in the tournament.

Murray finished the victory with four points, four rebounds and six assists while shooting 2/5 from the field and 0/2 from the three-point range in 17 minutes of playing time off the bench.

After the game, Murray sent out a post on X that had over 2,000 likes and 50,000 impressions in 30 minutes.

Murray wrote: " 3-0! 🍁"

Canada was led by Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The All-Star guard finished with 20 points, three rebounds, two assists and one steal while shooting 5/11 from the field and 1/4 from the three-point range in 27 minutes of playing time.

Via The NBA: "Canada secures the win over Spain... improving to 3-0 in Group A play! 🇨🇦

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 20 PTS (5-11 FGM) Andrew Nembhard: 18 PTS (8-10 FGM) RJ Barrett: 16 PTS (6-10 FGM)"

Murray is one of the best players in the NBA and is coming off a year where he averaged 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 48.1% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range in 59 games.

However, he has gotten off to a slow start in Paris.

Via Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports: "Jamal Murray and Canada are 3-0 at the Olympics after beating Spain. Murray finishes with 4 points, 6 assists but 3 turnovers in 17 minutes. Not a great individual showing, but Murray’s playing the off-the-ball role Canada’s asking him to. Overall, he’s shooting just 1-10 from 3."

