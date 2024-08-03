Paul George Reacts To Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Russell Westbrook is coming off his second year playing for the Los Angeles Clippers.
The 2017 MVP was traded to the Utah Jazz over the offseason and then he was waived (and signed with the Denver Nuggets).
On Friday evening, Westbrook made a post to Instagram that had over 48,000 likes in less than one hour.
Westbrook captioned his post: "Thank You.
#whynot"
One person who left a comment was nine-time NBA All-Star Paul George.
George's comment had 600 likes in 25 minutes.
George wrote: "Keep doing yo stuff Brodie"
George had been with Westbrook on the Clippers, but he is also going to be playing for a different team next season.
The former Fresno State star signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency.
Via ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on July 1: "BREAKING: Free agent F Paul George has agreed on a four-year, $212 million maximum contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources tell ESPN. George committed in a meeting with Sixers officials and returns East to join Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of an NBA title."
George finished this past season with averages of 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 47.1% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 74 games.
Westbrook averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
George and Westbrook were also teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons.