Philadelphia 76ers Officially Sign Elite Scorer
David Jones is coming off an excellent season of college basketball for the Memphis Tigers.
He finished the year with averages of 21.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field 38.0% from the three-point range in 32 games.
Jones did not get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft last month.
However, he has now signed a two-way contract with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via 76ers.com: "Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed David Jones to a two-way contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed."
Jones played four seasons of college basketball for Memphis, DePaul and St. Johns.
His career averages were 15.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.5% from the three-point range in 100 games.
Jones has proven that he can be an elite scorer, which could give him a chance to play next season.
In addition, he will likely spend a lot of time in the G League.
As for the 76ers, they have an extremely talented roster led by All-Stars Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.
Over the offseason, they signed All-Star forward Paul George (who left the Los Angeles Clippers via free agency).
The 76ers finished the 2023-24 season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
They lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs (in six games).