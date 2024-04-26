Philadelphia 76ers Player Was Paid $6.5 Million By The Spurs This Season
Cameron Payne is in his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers.
The veteran point guard began his year with the Milwaukee Bucks but was traded during the middle of the regular season.
Before the Bucks, Payne spent the previous four seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns and helped them reach the NBA Finals in 2021.
However, the Suns traded him to the San Antonio Spurs over the offseason, who then waived him.
Despite not playing in a game for the Spurs, they have paid him $6.5 million this season since he still had money on his contract (h/t Spotrac and Sam Yip of HoopsHype).
Payne has averaged 7.4 points, 1.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest while shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.0% from the three-point range in 78 games for the Bucks and 76ers.
The 76ers finished the regular season as the seventh seed in the Eastern Confernece with a 47-35 record.
They are currently down 0-2 to the New York Knicks in their first round playoff series.
Game 3 is on Thursday, and Game 4 is on Sunday afternoon at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.
Payne has also played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers over his nine seasons in the NBA (he was the 14th pick in the 2015 Draft out of Murray State).
His career averages are 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists per contest while shooting 42.2% from the field and 36.9% from the three-point range in 405 regular season games.