Phoenix Suns Star Kevin Durant Fires Back At Fan On X
Kevin Durant has been known to respond to many hecklers on social media.
The 2014 MVP has over 20 million followers (on X) but is surprisingly more accessible than other players.
Recently, Durant responded to a fan and his post went viral with over 81,000 likes and 3.5 million impressions in less than nine hours.
@Philosfy: "The only way KD can redeem his legacy is if he returns to the Thunder and wins them their first ever championship.
LeBron style.
Then all his sins will be forgiven.
We good? @KDTrey5"
Durant responded: "U ain’t god. Go get ready for work"
Given Durant's bold response, it's not a surprise that a lot of people took notice.
Durant is still among the best players in the NBA at 35, and he is coming off a regular season where he averaged 27.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 52.3% from the field and 41.3% from the three-point range in 75 games.
However, the Suns (who also have Bradley Beal and Devin Booker) got swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.
While Durant is among the greatest players of all time, he takes a lot of heat from fans for joining the Golden State Warriors in the summer of 2016.
Over his three years with Golden State, they made the NBA Finals all three times (and won two titles).
In addition to the Warriors and Suns, Durant has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder.