Stinar For 3: Will Kristpas Porzingis Ever Make Another All-Star Team?

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Kristaps Porzingis in the latest episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis has played for the New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks and Washington Wizards.

Kristaps Porzingis has had a very intriguing NBA career to date; he was drafted by Phill Jackson and the New York Knicks in 2015 and made the All-Star Game at just 22-years-old.

However, the former fourth overall pick is already on his third NBA team, and has been traded twice in just the last four years.

After shining in the world's most famous arena for the Knicks, there had been reported tension and he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks to be paired with Luka Doncic.

He was coming off of an ACL tear, but even so he averaged 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game in his first season with the team.

They made the playoffs that season and the next season, but lost in the first-round both times to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Porzingis also dealt with more injuries, and rumors became to fly about his relationship with Doncic.

Now, he is on the Washington Wizards after being traded last month.

Surprising enough, he is still just 26-years-old, and is averaging an impressive 19.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks per game this season in 42 games.

There is still the potential for a star there, and even though the Wizards likely miss the playoffs this season, they will have a fully healthy Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Prozingis next season.

Nobody can predict how the three players will mesh, but one thing is for sure, Porzingis still can be an All-Star caliber player.