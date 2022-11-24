Opinion: The Denver Nuggets Should Bring Back This 10x NBA All-Star

The Denver Nuggets have one of the best rosters in the NBA, but over the last few seasons, they have dealt with injuries.

Nikola Jokic has won the MVP Award in each of the last two seasons, so they need to maximize his excellent play.

One way to do that would be by adding Carmelo Anthony to the roster.

The ten-time NBA All-Star began his career as the third overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Nuggets (after his one season at Syracuse).

He spent seven and a half seasons with the organization and averaged 24.8 points per contest.

Right now, Anthony is a free agent after averaging 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range in 69 games for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

At 38, he is no longer the player he was when he was 28.9 points per contest with the Nuggets in 2007.

That being said, he has proven over the last two seasons (with the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers) that he can be a bench player.

He was once a superstar and has career averages of 22.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per contest, but he has now transformed into a solid role player.

The Nuggets have a deep roster, so it's possible he would only get a little playing time if everyone were healthy.

However, he would be great insurance in the case of them dealing with injuries and could help space the floor with his shooting ability.

Currently, the Nuggets are the top three-point shooting team in the NBA (40.1%), so he would fit well in their offense.

A move like this could pay off huge dividends in a playoff series or down the stretch of the regular season.

The Nuggets will play their next game on Friday night in Los Angeles against the Clippers, and they are 11-7 in their first 18 games, which has them tied for the second seed in the Western Conference.