Stinar For 3: Evaluating The Houston Rockets

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the Houston Rockets in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The Houston Rockets had been contender for several years prior to last season, because they were led by superstar James Harden (and had Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook at different points over the last seven years).

However, they traded Harden last year during the regular season, and ended up with the worst record in the entire NBA.

Head coach Stephen Silas is in his second season, and they have a roster that is in a total rebuilding mode.

What to make of the Rockets:

Last season they went 17-55, and while they had the worst record in the entire NBA, they did not win the NBA's Draft Lottery.

They got the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, and drafted Jalen Green.

Green has played in 18 NBA games so far, and is averaging 14.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

This year, they started out an abysmal 1-16, but roared back with a seven-game winning streak, and have won eight out of their last ten games.

They are currently 9-18 in their first 27 games, which is actually quite surprising.

No, they won't make the playoffs this season, but Silas has shown he has the ability to be a really good coach in the NBA.

There are not many teams (especially those that lack the talent of the Rockets) that could suddenly turn their season around like they did.

This year will be a good year for them to evaluate what they have on the roster, and decide who is worth keeping and building around for years to come.

They have an abundance of draft picks over the next few years, and can continue rebuilding the right way until they once again become a contender.

Not to mention they also have solid veterans such as Eric Gordon and Christian Wood, who could be used as trade pieces to add more young talent or draft picks into the fold.