Stinar For 3: Karl-Anthony Towns Wins The Three-Point Contest

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down for the latest episode of Stinar For 3 to talk about the NBA's Three-Point Contest at All-Star weekend.

NBA All-Star Weekend wrapped up on Sunday night when the main event (the All-Star Game) was played, and Team LeBron knocked off Team Durant by a score of 163-160.

Karl-Anthony Towns, who was an All-Star, also participated in the Three-Point Contest, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star won the tournament.

Towns had been given the worst odds by the betting markets to win the contest, and a $100 bet would have paid out as much as $1,400 at some sports books.

The final round came down to Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers and Trae Young from the Atlanta Hawks in addition to Towns.

The three-time All-Star Towns had an incredible 29 points in the final round.

Typically, the NBA Slam Dunk Contest is the main event on Saturday night, but this year the three-point contest was much more facisinating than the dunk contest.

For starters, there were multiple All-Stars in the contest, and overall there was just much more excitement surrounding the competition.

The Slam Dunk Contest lacked the same kind of energy, and made for a dull finish to the night.

FS1's Skip Bayless went as far as to say the three-point contest should be the main event of Saturday night.

Tweet from Bayless said: "Next year they should make the Three-Point Shootout the night's final showcase event. It requires no can-you-top-this creativity, no judging. Either the three goes in or it doesn't. And the deep three has replaced the slam dunk as the NBA's most exciting shot."