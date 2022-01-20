Stinar For 3: Grading The Knicks Trade For Cam Reddish

Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about the trade that sent Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks from the Atlanta Hawks in the latest episode of Stinar For 3.

The New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks made a trade last week that sent Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks to the New York Knicks.

The deal also included Solomon Hill and a second-round pick going to the Knicks, while the Hawks got a first-round pick and Kevin Knox.

Grading the Knicks trade for Reddish:

The Knicks got the most intriguing piece of the deal, which was Reddish, who was a former top high school recruit, star at Duke and tenth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Reddish has already shown that he is a capable defender in the NBA, but has been inconsistent on offense.

On the season, he is averaging 11.9 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game in 34 games this season.

Over his entire career, he has averages of 11.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game in 118 games.

Those numbers are formidable especially considering he has only played 26.3 minutes per game over his career.

As for his shooting numbers, he is shooting just 40.2% from the field this season, but is shooting an impressive 37.9% from the three-point range.

Over his career, he has an average of 32.9% from the three-point range, so the number this season is a huge improvement.

Right now, the Knicks are 22-23 in 45 games, and only the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They have a solid team, but they lack true star power, and Reddish has the potential at 22-years-old to one day be a star.

The trade is worth the risk for the Knicks.

Grade: A-