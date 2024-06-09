Recent NBA 2nd Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent

Fastbreak

James Wiseman, who was the second pick in the NBA Draft by the Golden State Warriors, will be a free agent this summer.

December 17, 2020; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
James Wiseman is coming off his fourth season in the NBA.

The 23-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games (six starts).

This summer, Wiseman will be a restricted free agent.

Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he has been unable to break out into a starting-caliber player.

That said, he played a solid role for Detroit, so his free agency will be intriguing.

It's possible that another team could come in with an offer to take a shot on a recent top-two pick (who is still very young).

The Warriors traded Wiseman during the middle of the 2022-23 season, which was a significant move considering they used such a high draft pick on him.

He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 39 games (27 starts) as a rookie.

Dec 22, 2020; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) dunks against Brooklyn Nets small forward Kevin Durant (7) during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Wiseman then missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, which was also the year that the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.

His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 147 regular season games.

Apr 11, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman (13) grabs the rebound in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
As for the Pistons, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.

They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.

