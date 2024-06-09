Recent NBA 2nd Overall Pick Will Be A Free Agent
James Wiseman is coming off his fourth season in the NBA.
The 23-year-old averaged 7.1 points and 5.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.3% from the field in 63 games (six starts).
This summer, Wiseman will be a restricted free agent.
Wiseman was the second pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but he has been unable to break out into a starting-caliber player.
That said, he played a solid role for Detroit, so his free agency will be intriguing.
It's possible that another team could come in with an offer to take a shot on a recent top-two pick (who is still very young).
The Warriors traded Wiseman during the middle of the 2022-23 season, which was a significant move considering they used such a high draft pick on him.
He averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 51.9% from the field and 31.6% from the three-point range in 39 games (27 starts) as a rookie.
Wiseman then missed the entire 2021-22 season due to injury, which was also the year that the Warriors won the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics.
His career averages are 9.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field and 26.7% from the three-point range in 147 regular season games.
As for the Pistons, they were the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-68 record.
They last made the NBA playoffs during the 2019 season when Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond were still on the roster.