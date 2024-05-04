Surprising Report About Russell Westbrook's NBA Future
On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Clippers had their season come to an end when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks by a score of 114-101 in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers are now headed home for the offseason, while the Mavs will face off against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.
Russell Westbrook finished Game 6 with six points, one rebound, one assist and one steal while shooting 2/7 from the field in nine minutes of playing time.
The former UCLA star has a player option for the 2024-25 season at $4 million, so he can become a free agent this summer.
Westbrook is from Los Angeles and appeared to have found a home with the Clippers.
However, Sam Amick and Law Murray of The Athletic, who wrote a detailed report on the Clippers, speculated that Westbrook could end up leaving the team in free agency for a more significant role.
Westbrook was moved to a bench role in the middle of the season, and finished with averages of 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
At one point, the 2017 MVP was among the 15 best players in the league, but he still remains an above-average role player.
His potential free agency has a chance to be one of the most intriguing storylines of the 2024 offseason.
Westbrook has now played 16 seasons in the NBA.