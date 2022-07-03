Skip to main content
BREAKING: Nets And Lakers Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

BREAKING: Nets And Lakers Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a trade that would include Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a trade that would include Kyrie Irving and Russell Westbrook.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo!, the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers have discussed a trade that would include future Hall of Fame guards Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving.  

Haynes: "The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets are actively engaged in trade discussions centered on a Russell Westbrook-Kyrie Irving package, league sources tell @YahooSports:"

Haynes did add that the talks have been only preliminary. 

Haynes: "Brooklyn Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, sources say." 

A potential deal would reunite Irving with LeBron James, who he won an NBA Championship with in 2016 on the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

In addition, Westbrook headed to Brooklyn would reunite him with Kevin Durant, who he played eight years with on the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

However, even if a deal did get done between the Lakers and Nets, Durant has reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn. 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets directly to their owner Joe Tsai. 

Wojnarowski: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets and Lakers both had very disappointing seasons. 

In fact, they may have been two of the most underwhelming seasons in the history of the NBA. 

Both teams had been expected to be competing for a title, and even to face off with each other in the NBA Finals. 

However, the Nets got swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics, and the Lakers failed to even make the play-in tournament or the playoffs. 

