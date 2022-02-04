Skip to main content
The Utah Jazz Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For These 4 Players

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Utah Jazz have discussed trading for several different wing players. Scotto reports that they've discussed Robert Covington (Portland Trail Blazers), Josh Richardson (Boston Celtics), Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves) and Harrison Barnes (Sacramento Kings).

According to Michel Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Utah Jazz have discussed the possibility of trading for four different wing players. 

The article from Scotto on Hoops Hype can be read here, and his tweet with the article can be seen embedded below. 

Scotto wrote: "Utah has discussed several wing options, including Harrison Barnes, Robert Covington, Josh Richardson, Josh Okogie, sources say. They’ve certainly done due diligence, and the mold of finding a defensive wing certainly appears to fit with all those names. There’s a commonality there." 

The Jazz are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 31-21 record in 52 games. 

However, they are just 3-7 in their last ten games, and dealing with several injuries to star players.  

Recently, Joe Ingles tore his ACL and he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season. 

Therefore, the reported interest in a veteran wing to fill that void makes a lot of sense. 

The Jazz have been having good regular seasons for several seasons now, but have yet to make a real run in the postseason.    

Last season, they were the first seed in the Western Conference, which was loaded, but they ended up losing in the second round of the playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

They have an impressive core of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, but seem overmatched by other teams whenever they enter into a seven-game series. 

As of right now, they would still have home-court advantage in the postseason, which is important considering they are 47-15 in their last 62 regular season games at home. 

