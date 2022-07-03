The Golden State Warriors Are Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Superstar

Kevin Durant has been in the news constantly over the last few days, because on Thursday ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant has requested a trade from the Nets.

One of the most recent rumors about Durant comes from Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

"The one team I'm telling you guys is keep an eye on is the Golden State Warriors," Spears said on ESPN Radio. "Golden State could have the best package for both parties."

Spears then took to Twitter to explain his report.

Spears: "It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT."

Durant played for the Warriors for three seasons prior to joining Brooklyn in the summer of 2019.

With the Warriors, they made the NBA Finals in all three seasons, and won two NBA Championships (back-to-back in 2017 and 2018).

Durant also won the NBA Finals MVP Award both times.

In 2019, he got hurt in the Finals (and missed the entire following season with the Nets) and the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors.

With Brooklyn, Durant and co-star Kyrie Irving have been nowhere near expectations.

They lost in the second-round of the playoffs last season, and this year they were swept in the first-round by the Boston Celtics.

In addition, there has been no shortage of drama, because they traded James Harden during the season for Ben Simmons.

Simmons did not play in a game all year for either the Philadelphia 76ers or the Nets.