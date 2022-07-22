Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between Pacers And Lakers

Skip to main content
Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between These 2 NBA Teams

Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between These 2 NBA Teams

According to Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, trade talks between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers surrounding "Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead."
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been in constant trade rumors over the offseason. 

He opted into his final year of his contract for $47.1 million next season. 

One of the most recent reports comes from Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, who reports that a potential deal with the Indiana Pacers is "currently dead"

Kravitz: "Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill."

The Lakers went an abysmal 33-49 last year, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which caused them to miss the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

A team that has LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook, playing that poorly is cause for concern.  

They also had NBA legends Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony on the roster as role players. 

James will turn 38-years-old during next season, so a lot of attention has turned to the trades that the Lakers could potentially make to acquire more help. 

Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star guard, has been traded in each of the last three offseason. 

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season, but his fit with the team did not appear to be good for chemistry on the floor. 

In addition to the Lakers, he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards. 

USATSI_17594819_168388303_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

By Brett Siegel15 minutes ago
USATSI_18042288_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between Pacers And Lakers

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_16500658_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Legend To Join Overtime Elite

By Brett Siegel38 minutes ago
USATSI_7265224_168388303_lowres
Rumors

BREAKING: Lakers Expected To Bring In Former NBA First-Round Pick For A Workout

By Ben Stinar41 minutes ago
USATSI_18290907_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Intriguing Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_10006854_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves Officially Sign Former Clippers Star

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_16088793_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar16 hours ago
USATSI_18027750_168388303_lowres
News

Two-Time NBA Block Champion Still Remains An Unrestricted Free Agent

By Brett Siegel21 hours ago
USATSI_18042298_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Russell Westbrook Trade Talks Update

By Ben Stinar21 hours ago