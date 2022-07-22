Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between Pacers And Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has been in constant trade rumors over the offseason.

He opted into his final year of his contract for $47.1 million next season.

One of the most recent reports comes from Bob Kravitz of The Athletic, who reports that a potential deal with the Indiana Pacers is "currently dead".

Kravitz: "Per source, the Lakers-Pacers trade involving Russell Westbrook, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and other assets is currently dead. That's not to say the Lakers can't come back and add a second first-round pick to the current package of picks, but for now, things are at a standstill."

The Lakers went an abysmal 33-49 last year, and they were the 11th seed in the Western Conference, which caused them to miss the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

A team that has LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Westbrook, playing that poorly is cause for concern.

They also had NBA legends Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony on the roster as role players.

James will turn 38-years-old during next season, so a lot of attention has turned to the trades that the Lakers could potentially make to acquire more help.

Westbrook, a nine-time NBA All-Star guard, has been traded in each of the last three offseason.

He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game last season, but his fit with the team did not appear to be good for chemistry on the floor.

In addition to the Lakers, he has played for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.