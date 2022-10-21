Bradley Beal Sends Out A Tweet About John Wall

On Thursday evening, John Wall is playing in his first game since April 23, 2021, when he was on the Houston Rockets.

The Los Angeles Clippers are playing their first game of the season against the Los Angeles Lakers.

After dealing with injuries at the end of his tenure with the Washington Wizards, he was traded to the Rockets.

In 2021, the 32-year-old played 40 games for the Rockets, but last season they did not play him.

He signed with the Clippers over the offseason, and in his first game back, he is off to a great start.

NBA fans will love to see that his former teammate Bradley Beal sent out a tweet about him during the game.

The tweet is getting a lot of traction.

Beal's tweet: "Mr Wall"

Beal and Wall spent seven seasons together on the Wizards, and Wall made the NBA All-Star Game five times in a row from 2014-18.

They never went further than the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but they were a dynamic duo who were very exciting.

In 2018, they both made the All-Star Game together, which was impressive.

Wall is now on a team that features Paul George and Kawhi Leonard, so if he can even be half of the player he once was, they will make up an impressive big three.

Meanwhile, Beal has remained on the Wizards for his entire career, and is now in his tenth season in the NBA.

He has made the NBA All-Star Game three times and is currently 29 years old.