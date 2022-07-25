BREAKING: Massive Report About Kyrie Irving's Future

Shams Charania of The Athletic was on the Pat McAfee show on Monday, and he provided an update on the Brooklyn Nets.

According to Charania, Kyrie Irving wants to play for the Nets next season.

Charania: "Kyrie Irving, he opted in with the full intent of playing out next season as a Brooklyn Net. From everything I've been told, in his mind he's playing next year in Brooklyn with or without Kevin Durant in a lot of ways. Kyrie Irving opted in, I think there was an understanding that he was going to make the best decision for himself, and Kevin Durant on the other hand, is obviously making his decision as well. From everything I've been told, Kyrie Irving has made his intent he wants to play out next season in Brooklyn."

The Nets have had trade rumors about their two stars all offseason.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Irving and Durant have played together for the last two seasons, and they have only won just one playoff series in that time.

They beat the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs in 2021, but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.

As for this past season, they were swept in the first-round of the playoffs by the Celtics, which was a very large disappointment.