Brooklyn Nets: Adrian Wojnaroski Provides Update On Kevin Durant Situation

On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski provided an update on the Kevin Durant situation with the Brooklyn Nets. Durant has played 14-years in the NBA for the Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
On Monday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski provided an update on the Kevin Durant situation with the Brooklyn Nets.

Woj: "Brooklyn does want to trade Kevin Durant, and they're serious about it, but they want to do it on their terms. They want to do it for the kind of package they want back. They need teams essentially, unless they're going to lower their asking price, Brooklyn needs teams to step up and start offering more than they have."

On June 30, Woj reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.  

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics this past season, which was a huge failure. 

Even worse, they were swept, so they did not even win a single playoff game during the 2022 NBA season. 

Durant and Kyrie Irving have played together for two seasons in Brooklyn, and not had much success. 

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant went to the NBA Finals three times in a row with the Golden State Warriors. 

They won the NBA Championship two times, and Durant won the NBA Finals MVP Award in both titles. 

He is a 12-time NBA All-Star and also won the 2014 NBA MVP Award when he was playing for the Oklahoma City Thunder. 

The 34-year-old is one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, so wherever he plays next season makes a huge deal for the rest of the league. 

