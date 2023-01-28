2x NBA All-Star Could Reportedly Be Traded

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond is a player who could potentially get traded.

The NBA trading deadline is less than two weeks away (February 9), so there will be a tremendous amount of rumors over the next few weeks.

According to NBA reporter Marc Stein (via his Substack "The Stein Line"), one player who could potentially be moved is two-time NBA All-Star Andre Drummond.

The former first-round pick is in his first season with the Chicago Bulls (and 11th in the NBA).

Via Stein's Substack article: "Do not be surprised, league sources say, if the Bulls move former All-Star center Andre Drummond before the Feb. 9 trade."

The 29-year-old has played in 36 games this season and is averaging 6.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per contest (he is averaging 13.0 minutes of playing time).

At one point, Drummond was one of the most dominant centers in the entire NBA and has averaged 13+ rebounds in seven different seasons.

Therefore, he could be helpful to a team that is in need of rebounding.

In addition to the Bulls, Drummond has also spent time with the Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Cleveland Cavaliers, Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

His career averages are 13.5 points, 12.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest in 754 regular season games (he has also played in 17 NBA Playoff games).

The Bulls have had a disappointing season so far and are currently tied for the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 22-26 record in 48 games.

Last season, they made the NBA Playoffs for the first time since 2017.