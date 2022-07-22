Skip to main content
Opinion: The Suns Should Bring Back This Former Star

Opinion: The Suns Should Bring Back This Former Star

Eric Bledsoe is still a free agent, and I believe that the Phoenix Suns should sign him. Bledsoe has played for the Suns, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Eric Bledsoe is still a free agent on Friday, July 23, and the 12-year NBA veteran could be a good pickup for a multitude of teams. 

Bledsoe played 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. 

He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the season, but did not play in a game for them. 

The team waived him over the summer. 

I think that the Phoenix Suns should sign Bledsoe.   

Why The Suns?  

The Suns are a contender right now with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.  

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and this past season they had the best record in the entire league (they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks).  

Bledsoe is a true veteran, who could play a huge role off the bench backing up Paul. 

In addition, he spent the best seasons of his pro-career with the Suns. 

He played part of five seasons with the franchise, and in the four full seasons he averaged over 17.0 points per game in every season. 

In 2017 and 2018 he averaged a career-high in points per game in back-to-back seasons. 

20.4 points per game in 2017 and 21.1 points per game in 2018. 

He also averaged over six assists in both of those seasons. 

While he was younger then, he clearly has played well with the franchise before. 

At 32-years-old, he could be the perfect addition for the suns on a minimum contract. 

USATSI_7932216_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Suns Should Bring Back This Former Star

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17886722_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign Michael Carter-Williams

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

By Ben Stinar29 minutes ago
USATSI_18277219_168388303_lowres
News

2x NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16247799_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Donovan Mitchell's Intriguing Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17668037_168388303_lowres
News

Former Knicks Star Officially Signs With Wizards

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17594819_168388303_lowres
News

Former Miami Heat Guard Signs With Spanish Basketball Club

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago
USATSI_18042288_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Blockbuster Trade Talks Are "Dead" Between Pacers And Lakers

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_16500658_168388303_lowres
News

Lakers Legend To Join Overtime Elite

By Brett Siegel2 hours ago