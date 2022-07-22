Opinion: The Suns Should Bring Back This Former Star

Eric Bledsoe is still a free agent on Friday, July 23, and the 12-year NBA veteran could be a good pickup for a multitude of teams.

Bledsoe played 54 games for the Los Angeles Clippers last season, and averaged 9.9 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest.

He was traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the season, but did not play in a game for them.

The team waived him over the summer.

I think that the Phoenix Suns should sign Bledsoe.

Why The Suns?

The Suns are a contender right now with Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton.

They made the NBA Finals in 2021, and this past season they had the best record in the entire league (they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks).

Bledsoe is a true veteran, who could play a huge role off the bench backing up Paul.

In addition, he spent the best seasons of his pro-career with the Suns.

He played part of five seasons with the franchise, and in the four full seasons he averaged over 17.0 points per game in every season.

In 2017 and 2018 he averaged a career-high in points per game in back-to-back seasons.

20.4 points per game in 2017 and 21.1 points per game in 2018.

He also averaged over six assists in both of those seasons.

While he was younger then, he clearly has played well with the franchise before.

At 32-years-old, he could be the perfect addition for the suns on a minimum contract.