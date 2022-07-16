Skip to main content
What? Steph Curry Reportedly Reached Out To This Superstar

According to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has reached out to Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

Recently, Ric Bucher of Fox Sports wrote an article about Kevin Durant, and the report shared some interesting tidbits about what he is hearing about the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. 

According to Bucher, Steph Curry has reached out to Durant. 

Bucher: "A league source says Curry has reached out several times to Durant, eager to improve his chances of winning a fifth championship and surpassing LeBron James, with whom Curry is currently tied at four titles each."

On Thursday, Bucher was on FS1's First Things First, and was asked about his story. 

Bucher: "Someone from KD's camp told me that Steph Curry was among the stars around the league who had reached out to KD to find out exactly what he was thinking. The point being made that Steph was not opposed to KD, in spite of the way things ended, KD coming back to the Warriors."

Curry and Durant played together for three seasons on the Warriors, and they won the NBA Championship in back-to-back seasons, and then went to the Finals in the third season but lost to the Toronto Raptors in 2019.

This past season, the Warriors won their fourth title in the last eight seasons, which was the second time they won without Durant (they also won in 2015). 

Curry is a four-time NBA Champion, and this was his first time winning the Finals MVP Award. 

Durant requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

