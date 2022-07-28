The Brooklyn Nets Are Reportedly "Angling" For This Player In Kevin Durant Trade Talks

Skip to main content
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Brooklyn Nets are "angling" for Scottie Barnes in their trade talks with the Toronto Raptors for Kevin Durant.
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Brooklyn Nets are "angling" for Scottie Barnes in their trade talks with the Toronto Raptors for Kevin Durant (h/t NBA Central). 

Scotto was talking with The Athletic's Jared Weiss on a recent episode of The Hoops Hype Podcast With Michael Scotto

Scotto: "You mentioned Toronto that they could be the favorite. If they put Scottie Barnes in a trade, which they have not done to this point, then I think you've got a real conversation there. I know for Brooklyn that's absolutely what they're angling for. I don't know if Brooklyn is gonna be ok with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby." 

The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and they were swept which was a major disappointment.   

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN." 

Durant and Kyrie Irving signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and Durant missed the first season due to injury.  

In the last two seasons, they have only won just one playoff series (Celtics in 2021), so their tenure in Brooklyn has not gone anywhere near as planned. 

Both players are NBA Champions; as Irving won one with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 and Durant won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. 

He also won the Finals MVP Award both times. 

