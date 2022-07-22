Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former 2nd Overall Pick

July 22 marks the 23rd day of free agency, and former second overall pick Jabari Parker is a free agent available to sign with any team in the league.

Parker spent 12 games with the Boston Celtics last season, and he averaged 4.4 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

I believe that the New York Knicks should sign him.

Why The Knicks?

The Knicks have an intriguing roster, but they missed the NBA Playoffs last season.

Therefore, Parker could be a good player to have at the end of their bench.

The 27-year-old was a high school superstar, and after just one season at Duke, he was the second overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his third season in the NBA he averaged over 20 points per game, but unfortunately he has dealt with injuries during his career.

In addition to the Bucks, he has played for the Chicago Bulls, Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics.

In 2020, he played 32 games for the Hawks, and averaged 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game.

There is no question that give an opportunity, he can still score the ball.

At the very worst, he could be good insurance in case anyone gets injured or goes through a slump.

However, he also could be a player that could be relied on off the bench.

In 2021, the Knicks were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, which was the first time that they had made the NBA Playoffs since 2013.