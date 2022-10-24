Skip to main content
Suns And Bucks Have Reportedly "Engaged In Talks" For This Player

Suns And Bucks Have Reportedly "Engaged In Talks" For This Player

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks have spoken about a Jae Crowder trade.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks met in the 2021 NBA Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games.

Both teams have been among the best in the league over the last two seasons. 

Now, they have reportedly held trade discussions, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said."

Crowder has not played in a game this season, and back in September, Charania reported that he would be away from the team while they looked to trade him.

The veteran forward has been part of a lot of winning over his career.

In 2020, he made the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, and the following season he returned to the Finals with the Suns.

This past season, the Suns lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but they had the best record in the league during the regular season. 

His career averages are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 735 regular season games.

Over ten seasons in the NBA, he has also played in an astonishing 107 NBA Playoffs games (he has made the playoffs in nine out of his ten seasons). 

He would be an excellent pickup for any team trying to make a run in the playoffs.

The Suns have started out the new season with a 2-1 record, while the Bucks are 2-0. 

USATSI_16422124_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Suns And Bucks Have Reportedly "Engaged In Talks" For This Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285757_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Latest Updates Regarding Darius Garland's Injury

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_14005562_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Magic And Knicks Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17392931_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Celtics And Bulls Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19216851_168388303_lowres
News

Spurs Reportedly Signing Former 76ers Player

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16176533_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19235144_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Assign Two Players To G League

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19290834_168388303_lowres
News

Steph Curry's Absurd Crossover In Kings-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289125_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Injury Diagnosis Announced

By Ben Stinar