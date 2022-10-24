Suns And Bucks Have Reportedly "Engaged In Talks" For This Player

The Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks met in the 2021 NBA Finals, and the Bucks won the series in six games.

Both teams have been among the best in the league over the last two seasons.

Now, they have reportedly held trade discussions, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "In addition to the Hawks, the Suns have recently been engaged in talks with the Bucks on a potential Jae Crowder trade, sources said."

Crowder has not played in a game this season, and back in September, Charania reported that he would be away from the team while they looked to trade him.

The veteran forward has been part of a lot of winning over his career.

In 2020, he made the NBA Finals with the Miami Heat, and the following season he returned to the Finals with the Suns.

This past season, the Suns lost in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, but they had the best record in the league during the regular season.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 735 regular season games.

Over ten seasons in the NBA, he has also played in an astonishing 107 NBA Playoffs games (he has made the playoffs in nine out of his ten seasons).

He would be an excellent pickup for any team trying to make a run in the playoffs.

The Suns have started out the new season with a 2-1 record, while the Bucks are 2-0.