Huge Report About John Collins Trade Rumors

The 2022 NBA Draft will be taking place on Thursday night, so all week there has been loads of rumors about what teams will draft which players and what trades could be made around the league.

One of the hottest names has been John Collins of the Atlanta Hawks.

There have been many rumors about the star forward being traded, and on Wednesday Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported some fascinating news about Collins.

Fischer: "One thing that is certain: the Atlanta Hawks, sources say, are operating with the goal of trading John Collins before Thursday night gets underway."

The news from Fischer is intriguing, because a lot of trades typically happen during the draft, but apparently the Hawks want to have a deal done before the draft.

This could mean many things, and adds to the excitement for fans going into Thursday night.

The Hawks finished the year outside of the playoffs picture as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference, but they were able to make the NBA Playoffs via the play-in tournament.

They beat the Charlotte Hornets at home in Atlanta, and then they went to Cleveland and knocked off the Cavaliers to solidify themselves as the eighth seed in the east.

Therefore, they landed a seven-game series with the Miami Heat, who were the first seed in the conference.

The Heat won the series in just five games (4-1).

In 2021, the Hawks went all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals, and took the Milwaukee Bucks to six games.