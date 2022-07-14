Skip to main content
Blockbuster Trade? LeBron James Reportedly Wouldn't Want To Be Sent To This Team

Blockbuster Trade? LeBron James Reportedly Wouldn't Want To Be Sent To This Team

According to FS1's Chris Broussard, LeBron James would not want to be traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Brooklyn Nets in a potential Kevin Durant trade.

Recently, Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz proposed a blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets that would sent Kevin Durant to Los Angeles and LeBron James to Brooklyn. 

On July 14, FS1's Chris Broussard was on Undisputed and reported that James would not want to be sent to the Nets. 

Broussard: "I talked to somebody close to LeBron and LeBron wouldn't want this to happen, and I think the Lakers respect him enough that they'll do what what he wants to do. If he doesn't want to be traded, I don't think they'll trade him."

James joined the Lakers in 2018-19, and they did not make the NBA Playoffs in his first season with the franchise. 

In 2020, he led them to their first title since 2010 when they had Kobe Bryant. 

However, in the last two seasons they have struggled. 

They lost in the first-round of the playoffs in 2021, and then last season they did not make the playoffs finishing as the 11th seed in the Western Conference. 

As for Durant, he requested a trade from the Nets on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.  

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Durant has had a tough stint in Brooklyn so far. 

The team has yet to make it out of the second-round of the playoffs in his two seasons playing there. 

The pairing of Durant and Kyrie Irving has not gone as planned. 

USATSI_9339635_168388303_lowres
Rumors

LeBron James Reportedly Wouldn't Want To Be Traded To This Team

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18010697_168388303_lowres
Betting

Latest Odds On Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17903358_168388303_lowres
Betting

The Latest Odds On Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

By Ben Stinar46 minutes ago
USATSI_16227156_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Cryptic Tweet Amid Trade Rumors

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16223507_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Star Signing With New Team

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18693339_168388303_lowres
News

NBA Summer League Day 7 Recap: Battle Of Rookies Headlines The Day

By Brett Siegel5 hours ago
USATSI_16239030_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Surprising Team Interested In Donovan Mitchell

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_18042534_168388303_lowres
News

Golden State Warriors Star Gets "Pissed" At This

By Ben Stinar7 hours ago
USATSI_8397910_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Viral Photos Of Derrick Rose In Brazil

By Ben Stinar8 hours ago