According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Milwaukee Bucks have been trying to trade for Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the best teams in the NBA and came into Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record.

That said, they are tied with Detroit Pistons for 17th in three-point shooting percentage (35.5%).

On Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein (via his Substack "The Stein Line") reports that the Bucks are trying to trade for Houston Rockets shooting guard Eric Gordon.

Via Stein's Substack: "Remember in February 2019 when Milwaukee sent four second-round picks to New Orleans as part of a three-team trade to acquire Nikola Mirotić? The Bucks are said to be trying the same approach in their trade pursuit of Houston's Eric Gordon, pitching four second-rounders to the Rockets in various scenarios."

He added that the Rockets would like to get a first-round back in exchange for Gordon.

The former Indiana Hoosier is in his 15th season in the NBA and is 34 years old.

Currently, Gordon is averaging 12.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest in 39 games.

He is also shooting 42.7% from the field and 34.8% from the three-point range.

While he is having a down season as a three-point shooter, he is typically one of the better shooters from beyond the arc in the league.

For his career, he has shot 37.0% from the three-point range (on 6.2 attempts per contest), and he's also shot over 41% from three in two different seasons.

In addition, the Rockets are the worst team in the Western Conference, with a 10-35 record in 45 games.

Therefore, he is not getting the open looks he would on a team like the Bucks (who are championship contenders).

If the Bucks are able to pull off a move for Gordon, it will make them even more dangerous heading into the 2023 NBA Playoffs.