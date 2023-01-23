One Player From Every Team Who Could Be Dealt At NBA Trade Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. and all thirty teams have at least one player that could wind up being on the move.

A total of 20 trades were made during the 2021-22 NBA season ahead of the trade deadline and a total of 69 players were involved in said trades, not including draft picks and the rights to foreign players that were dealt.

There was quite a bit of action at the trade deadline a season ago with names like CJ McCollum, Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis, Tyrese Haliburton, Ben Simmons and James Harden being on the move, but there are quite a few question marks entering this year’s trade season.

Very few star-like players like those mentioned above are being mentioned in trade conversations around the league, but this could absolutely change very quickly, as Domantas Sabonis, Kristaps Porzingis and Tyrese Haliburton were all traded out of nowhere.

A lot of focus around the league is not only on Jae Crowder and the Phoenix Suns, but what teams on the brink of collapse in the Eastern Conference will potentially do.

The Chicago Bulls, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are four teams in the East who could very much control this trade deadline, especially the Bulls and Raptors given that there have been some rumors about them looking to “sell” in the coming weeks.

The great thing about this NBA season is that there truly are no “sellers” right now, as every team other than the Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Charlotte Hornets seem capable of making a playoff push and/or a push for the Play-In Tournament.

The talent gap across the league has slimmed down tremendously, which has made for some amazing basketball being played this season.

This year’s trade deadline may be calmer than usual or it may just be one of the craziest ones we have seen yet! With that said, let’s take a look at all 30 teams in the NBA and one player on their roster who could be on the move at this season’s trade deadline.

Atlanta Hawks - F John Collins

It is a good thing we are starting off with the Atlanta Hawks because as mentioned earlier, they are a team that many around the league are watching. Not only are there questions about this team’s front-office and head coach Nate McMillan past this season, but stars like Trae Young and Dejounte Murray could potentially become available in the offseason should Atlanta fail to make the playoffs or lose in the first-round again.

Last season, John Collins voiced his frustrations with the Hawks and after trade rumors surrounded him heading into the offseason, Collins once again finds himself as a prime trade target and there is a lot of momentum picking up in trade talks for him right now.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Hawks have granted Collins and his agent permission to seek a trade out of Atlanta and there are quite a few teams like the Utah Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets who could utilize his services at the power forward position right away.

The chances of John Collins being dealt are favorable right now and should he be dealt, it will be interesting to see what Atlanta brings back in return, whether it is more key talents for them to make a playoff push or future assets and draft picks to begin a soft rebuild.

Boston Celtics - G Payton Pritchard

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly the best team in the NBA right now and they have been all season long with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown cementing themselves as the best two-way duo in the league.

As a whole, this year’s Celtics team is deeper than the one that lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and the offseason addition of Malcolm Brogdon has provided this team with everything they have wanted in the backcourt next to Marcus Smart.

However, Brogdon’s arrival has also resulted in Payton Pritchard’s role with the franchise decreasing drastically and if Boston is to make a move, it seems like Pritchard is one of their only moveable assets.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, several teams have trade interest in Pritchard ahead of the trade deadline, one of which being the Warriors. Robb did note though that the Celtics have shown no interest in moving the guard to this point though given that he can provide much-needed depth in the event that one of their guards in Marcus Smart, Malcolm Brogdon or Derrick White go down with an injury.

While he is only in his third NBA season and has not played much, the 24-year-old guard was an experienced college player at Oregon and can immediately provide sturdy shooting depth for another’s team backcourt if he was to be traded.

Brooklyn Nets - G/F Joe Harris

With Kevin Durant out due to a right MCL injury, the Brooklyn Nets have struggled slightly. This team has the makings of being a title contender at full-strength, but it still seems like the Nets are missing something.

The emergence of Nic Claxton at the center position has been massive for this franchise and while Ben Simmons has struggled offensively this season, he has played his role well alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The question for Brooklyn is whether or not they will look to move either Joe Harris or Seth Curry, two of their better three-point shooting threats.

There is always a market for sharpshooters like Harris and Curry and if the Nets budge on a trade involving Joe Harris, something they have been unwilling to do since the offseason, then they could immediately open up at least $18.6 million to play around with, possibly enough to bring in another key contributor that increases their championship odds.

Coming off a couple of ankle surgeries last season, Harris has struggled this season, averaging just 8.4 points and 2.8 rebounds per game while shooting 38.7 percent from three-point range, his lowest outside shooting percentage since the 2016-17 season.

Charlotte Hornets - F Kelly Oubre Jr.

Nothing has gone right for the Charlotte Hornets from injuries to off-the-court drama surrounding key talents from this past offseason. The Hornets would need a miracle at this point to make the postseason, which is why they must turn their attention towards building for the future.

Obviously focusing on the 2023 NBA Draft and potentially ending up with the first overall pick to take Victor Wembanyama would be franchise-altering in a good way, but the Hornets could very much look to “sell high” on a bunch of players on their roster not named LaMelo Ball.

Terry Rozier and Gordon Hayward are both veteran players Charlotte should have no problem at least taking calls on for the time being, as is Kelly Ourbe Jr., who has not played since December 29 due to undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left hand.

Prior to this injury, Oubre had been having a stellar season, averaging a career-high 20.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per game while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor. Being a burst of scoring off-the-bench, Kelly Oubre Jr. is a player some playoff contending teams have been monitoring in past weeks as a player they could potentially get for a discount given that he is currently injured.

Chicago Bulls - G Alex Caruso

Back in the middle of December, sources told Fastbreak on FanNation that the Chicago Bulls were evaluating all of their options in terms of what to do at the trade deadline this season, some options involving starting over and possibly trading their stars in Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic.

Since then, the Bulls have shown signs of improvement on the floor and they have now worked their way into the Play-In Tournament picture with a chance to jump into the Top-6 of the Eastern Conference standings if they can piece together a couple winning weeks in a row.

It no longer seems like the Bulls are having thoughts of going through a rebuild and instead, they could wind up looking to buy talent at the trade deadline. Coby White, Patrick Williams, Derrick Jones Jr. and Andre Drummond are some names the team could look to deal to add value to their roster and if they want to go “big game hunting,” Alex Caruso is certainly a player that could net them high value in return.

There is a demand for players like Caruso on the trade market right now, especially since he is regarded as one of the better perimeter defending guards in this league. However, according to league sources, the Bulls have told multiple teams who have called and inquired about Alex Caruso that he is not available in trade discussion at this time.

Cleveland Cavaliers - G/F Caris LeVert

While they are a young team, the Cleveland Cavaliers have shown tremendous growth this season and a lot of that is because of the impact Donovan Mitchell has had on this franchise.

The Cavaliers are right behind the top-tier teams in the Eastern Conference right now and they are going to be a problem for other teams in this league for quite some time given that their “core four” of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are all under contract through the 2024-25 season.

President of basketball operations Koby Altman and Cleveland’s front-office are extremely smart, which is why they are taking a laid back approach to the trade deadline, simply inquiring about value and getting a feel for who and what kind of players will be available around the league.

Cleveland certainly has the capability to make a move involving Caris LeVert at this year’s deadline, especially since he is on an expiring contract, but there is no need for the Cavaliers to force a move. In a recent episode of The Fast Break Podcast, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com made this very point, stating that while there is interest in improving their wing position, the Cavs are comfortable with the idea of moving forward with what they currently have.

Dallas Mavericks - G/F Tim Hardaway Jr.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks made a run to the Western Conference Finals last season, but it was clear that they needed to get Doncic some help after they lost in five games to the Warriors. As a result, they went out and added big man Christian Wood in the offseason and he has fit in perfectly alongside Doncic.

Now, the question for the Mavericks becomes whether or not they believe their defense is good enough to beat any team in the Western Conference come playoff time and if Dallas looks to make a move, it only makes sense that Tim Hardaway Jr. would be the player they look to trade.

Hardaway Jr. still has two more years left on his contract past this season with the value of his contract decreasing each year and there is always interest around the league in adding experienced shooting depth at the wing position.