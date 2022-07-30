Opinion: This Team Should Sign Greg Monroe

On July 30, NBA veteran Greg Monroe still remains a free agent, and I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign the former seventh overall pick.

Why The Lakers?

The Lakers do not have any cap space, so they have to find bargain deals to help out their roster, and Monroe averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.

The 32-year-old returned to the NBA this past season after not playing since the 2018-19 season.

Over his career he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.

The best years of his career came when playing for the Pistons and Bucks when he averaged at least 15 points and nine rebounds per game for five straight seasons.

He has career averages are 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assits per game.

The Lakers finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference last season, and they were 33-49 on the year.

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament.

On a team that has LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, that kind of performance led to a lot of criticism.

Monroe has a career shooting percentage of over 51%, and he can hit down mid-range jump shots.

There is no question that he would be a good pickup for the Lakers off the bench, or another team led by veterans that could use depth off the bench.