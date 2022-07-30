Opinion: This Team Should Sign Greg Monroe

Skip to main content
Opinion: Former Bucks Star? This Is Who The Lakers Need To Sign

Opinion: Former Bucks Star? This Is Who The Lakers Need To Sign

NBA veteran Greg Monroe is still a free agent, and I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign him. Monroe has played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz and Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On July 30, NBA veteran Greg Monroe still remains a free agent, and I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should sign the former seventh overall pick. 

Why The Lakers? 

The Lakers do not have any cap space, so they have to find bargain deals to help out their roster, and Monroe averaged 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season playing for the Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz.  

The 32-year-old returned to the NBA this past season after not playing since the 2018-19 season.  

Over his career he has also played for the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.  

The best years of his career came when playing for the Pistons and Bucks when he averaged at least 15 points and nine rebounds per game for five straight seasons. 

He has career averages are 13.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.1 assits per game.   

The Lakers finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference last season, and they were 33-49 on the year. 

Therefore, they missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

On a team that has LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, that kind of performance led to a lot of criticism. 

Monroe has a career shooting percentage of over 51%, and he can hit down mid-range jump shots. 

There is no question that he would be a good pickup for the Lakers off the bench, or another team led by veterans that could use depth off the bench. 

USATSI_18513767_168388303_lowres
News

Viral Video Of Jayson Tatum On Saturday

By Ben Stinar11 minutes ago
USATSI_9003565_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Greg Monroe

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_15412705_168388303_lowres (1)
News

BREAKING: Former Warriors Star Officially Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar42 minutes ago
USATSI_13010402_168388303_lowres
News

LeBron James Sent Out A Viral Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_7440423_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Incredible Old Video Of Michael Jordan Talking To Ref During Game

By Ben Stinar19 hours ago
USATSI_18047568_168388303_lowres
News

Ryan Arcidiacono Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago
USATSI_16286129_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Mikal Bridges Sends Out 1-Word Tweet On Friday

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago
USATSI_18222068_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Viral Post On Friday

By Ben Stinar20 hours ago
USATSI_17448613_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Former OKC Thunder Player Signing With Eastern Conference Team

By Ben Stinar22 hours ago