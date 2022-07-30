Opinion: The Nets And This Team Should Make A Deal

The Brooklyn Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a major disappointment considering they have superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant.

This offseason, there have been many rumors about the futures of their two star players.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

I think that the Nets should try to make a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans for Zion Williamson.

Why?

The Nets are in an interesting position where they are built to compete right now, because Durant is 33-years-old and Irving is in the prime of his career at 30.

Yet, they also have 25-year-old Ben Simmons.

Therefore, I think they should try to take a chance on another young star to pair with Simmons (and Irving).

Williamson has been in the NBA for three seasons after being the first overall pick in 2019 out of Duke.

In his first season he only played in 24 games, but in his second season he made the All-Star Game and averaged 27.0 points in 61 games.

This past season, he did not play in a single game.

Yet, the Pelicans made the NBA Playoffs and gave the Phoenix Suns a good fight taking the series to six games.

If the Pelicans were able to do that this season without Williamson, and they added Durant to the roster, they could be a legitimate title contender.

With the way the contracts are, the Pelicans would have to add a lot of salary to make a deal work.

However, they do have several players such as Devonte' Graham, Larry Nance Jr. Jonas Valanciunas, that make enough salary to get a deal done.

The Pelicans could form a big-three of C.J. McCollum, Brandon Ingram and Durant.

They also are loaded with solid role players.

Meanwhile, the Nets would get one of the most coveted prospects of all-time, who has shown that when he is on the floor he is a superstar.

They were already swept in the NBA Playoffs with Durant on the roster, so Williamson would be worth the risk.

This is a deal that could greatly benefit both parties.