Skip to main content

Opinion: It's Time For The Brooklyn Nets To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

The Brooklyn Nets are off to a 1-5 start to the season, and I believe that they should sign Carmelo Anthony.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets have been a mess to start the 2022-23 NBA season.

With a roster that features Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, they are somehow 1-5 in their first six contests of the season.

On Saturday night, they lost (125-116) at home to the Indiana Pacers, who are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this season.  

One of their biggest struggles to start the season has been their scoring off the bench.   

The Nets rank just 28th in the NBA in bench points per game (24.2 PPG), so I think they need to sign a scorer to bring off the bench.  

Right now, ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony still remains available, and I think he's worth taking a chance on. 

Anthony averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range last season for the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Yes, he is no longer the superstar player that he once was and is not a good defender.

However, the 38-year-old could provide instant scoring to the second unit for the Nets.

In addition, he has experience playing with Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant with Team USA.

At this point, Anthony is probably available for the veteran's minimum or even a deal that is not fully guaranteed.

Therefore, if he didn't work out, the Nets could simply waive him.

The Nets are off to such a poor start to the season that there is no reason not to gamble on a proven player. 

USATSI_19261607_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: It's Time For The Brooklyn Nets To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15881917_168388303_lowres (1)
Lifestyle

VIRAL: Celtics Player Walks Into The Arena With A Full Batman Costume

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19315837_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17490098_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Suns And Rockets Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514317_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Finalized Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18281675_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Starting Lineup And Injury Report Against The Wizards

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17063209_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks And Cavs Starting Lineups And Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17966370_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Finalized Injury Report Against The Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18514311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson’s Status For Warriors-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar